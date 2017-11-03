Two people arrested – sprayed 22 vehicles with fire extinguisher

A man and a woman in the 20’s have been arrested and charged with gross damage, after spraying down 22 cars with fire extinguishers in Oslo Friday night.

“It was our leader who came over to them while they were doing it. They ran as they saw the patrol and the patrol ran after them. Using a patrol with dogs we got hold of them, “says operations manager Steinar Hausvik in Oslo police district to NTB.

The powder can damage the cars, warns the police.

“When people in the area start their cars, they must be aware of this. This can lead to damage if the powder enters the engine, “says operations manager Steinar Hausvik in Oslo Police District to NRK.

“Our advice is to try to flush it away before starting the cars,” he says.

The event took place in Dælenenggata in Oslo city center at quarter past four, Friday night.

“Where they got the fire extinguishers, I do not know,” says Hausvik. The two will be questioned during Friday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today