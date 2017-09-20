Two people died in a small plane crash in Hedmark

Two people died when their small plane crashed at Furnes in Ringsaker, reports the police district.

– A micro plane has crashed at Furnes in Ringsaker. The plane crashed on a land between Frøbergvegen and Kårtorpvegen, about 500 meters near Olrud, the Innlandet police district writes in a press release.

Furnes is located between Hamar and Brumunddal in Hedmark. The police were notified about the accident at 16.46 Tuesday afternoon. According to the Chief Rescue Center, it is a RV-4 twin-pilot.

The cause of the accident is not known, but the Airport Commission and Crime Technicians are notified and on their way to the site.

A temporary no-fly zone has been established around the crash site, and up to a height of 4,000 ft until 22.00 Tuesday night. The main rescue center consists of the local police, Hamar Fire Services and on-site ambulances.

RV-4 is a low-winged aluminum microplane, with two seats one after the other. It is sold as a build your own aircraft set and is used for acrobatics.

In August, two men died when the small plane they were flying, of the type PITT, collapsed in a corn field just outside Holmestrand.

