Two people injured with an axe or knife

A man has been arrested after two people were injured with an axe or knife in Ler, south of Trondheim on Friday night.

We found a man and a woman who were bloody, and told us they had been stabbed, or attacked with an axe by a person whose identity was partially unknown to them’, said operations manager, Anlaug Oseid, of Trøndelag police to the NTB news agency.

A man in his 30s, who is known to police, was arrested in an armed arrest a while later.

‘The man who was stabbed had only superfluous injuries, while the woman had a cut in her head which was bleeding quite powerfully.

They were driven by ambulance to St. Olav’s Hospital’, said Oseid.

She said the police do not yet know the motive for the violent incident.

‘It may have been a private party which degenerated into violence, but I haven’t the details yet. After we have talked to the victims,taken a statement, and written a report, this will be taken further.

Anlaug Oseid said that there had been many nuisances, and some vandalism in the area recently, but nothing else out of the ordinary had happened on a Friday night.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today