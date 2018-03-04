Two Polish men die after being hit by train in Oslo

Two Polish men died when they were hit by the train at Alna station in Oslo late on Friday night. The incident appears to have been an accident, said the police.

‘’A driver stopped and tried to get the men away from the area. He also tried to get them into his train, but they would not go with him. He told them to jump into his train, but by then it was too late. The train arrived suddenly. The driver witnessed the incident’’, said Rune Skjold, Head of Economic and Specialist Research at Oslo Police District, to VG newspaper.

The victims were 26 and 33 years old. Both were Polish nationals with legal residence in Norway, according to Skjold.

Emergency information was reported on the accident at 23.10 on Friday.

‘’The announcement was that two people were hit by the train at Alna station. Emergency services moved to the site, and two men received treatment. After a short period of time, they were confirmed dead by health personnel’’, said operations manager, Vidar Pedersen of Oslo police district to NTB news on Saturday morning.

The police interviewed witnesses at the scene and employees on the train.

The accident didn’t occur at the station itself, but along the tracks at the southern end of the terminal area.

“There were three people together. Two of them were hit by the train, while a third person was off the railroad track when the train arrived. We still have no answer as to why they were there,” said Pedersen.

The third person, who is also a Polish citizen, escaped unharmed from the incident. The person has been questioned, but the police will not yet say anything about what came to light in the interview.

At approximately 02.15 on Saturday morning the police announced that they had finished their work at the scene.

