Two Rumanian men accused of trafficking in Bergen

A man from Rumania is being prosecuted for, and another is suspected of, gross human trafficking involving two girls aged 16 and 17 years old in Bergen .

Both girls are likewise from Rumania, according to the newspaper Bergens Tidende.

The accused man is 23 years and there is a proposal for an indictment against a 47 year old.

Responsible for both cases, Police Attorney Sylvia Myklebust, stresses that women and girls not necessarily participate voluntarily

– Rumanian prostitutes are generally controlled by pimps, and this is particularly true for minors.

The lawyer for the 47-year-old, Kim Villanger says his client denies culpability, while lawyer Fredrik Schøne Brodwall, representing the 23-year-old does not want to comment on the case.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today