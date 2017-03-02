Two Rumanian men accused of trafficking in Bergen

A man from Rumania is being prosecuted for, and another is suspected of, gross human trafficking involving two girls aged 16 and 17 years old in Bergen.
Both girls are likewise from Rumania, according to the newspaper Bergens Tidende.
The accused man is 23 years and there is a proposal for an indictment against a 47 year old.
Responsible for both cases, Police Attorney Sylvia Myklebust, stresses that women and girls not necessarily participate voluntarily
– Rumanian prostitutes are generally controlled by pimps, and this is particularly true for minors.
The lawyer for the 47-year-old, Kim Villanger says his client denies culpability, while lawyer Fredrik Schøne Brodwall, representing the 23-year-old does not want to comment on the case.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
