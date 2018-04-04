Two seriously injured after shooting at Fjellhamar

A man and a woman were shot in an apartment at Fjellhamar in Lørenskog, Akershus on Tuesday night.

Romerikes Blad newspaper (RB) wrote that the condition of both is serious, but that they are not critically injured. The two received first aid on the spot before they were taken to hospital.

They were conscious when they were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Pictures from the site show visible bullet holes in the window of the apartment on the first floor. Police deputy leader, Knut Hammer stated that the shots were fired from outside of the apartment.

“We have so far found five bullet holes,” said Hammer to RB.

According to the newspaper, the police’s findings of bullet casings outside indicate that they were shot from a hand gun, and that the perpetrator or perpetrators were out of a car when the shots were fired.

‘’There were a total of seven people in the apartment, six adults and one child. An adult man and a woman were shot. First aid was started at the scene,” said Hammer.

Didn’t find the car

The police were notified of the shooting at 00.49 on Wednesday morning.

According to the police, a black car had been seen driving from the scene.

