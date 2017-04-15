Two taken to hospital after stabbing in Kvinesdal

A third person was arrested after a woman and a man were taken to hospital in Flekkefjord after the woman was stabbed in Kvinesdal. The police received notification of the stabbing at 01.10 on Friday night.

‘A woman and a man are injured, but we don’t yet know how serious the injuries are. One of them needed an ambulance, while the other didn’t’, said operations manager, Sveinung Alsaker, of Agder Police.

He told VG newspaper that the man was unconscious, though not inflicted with knife injuries. Facts remained unclear about how seriously injured the man is. The woman was not thought to be life-threateningly injured.

Alsaker said police have a third party in custody, and have charged him with aggravated assault, but it’s too early to say anything about the reasons for the stabbing.

