Two out of three asylum seekers received a permission to stay last year

A new report from the Norwegian Organization for asylum seekers (NOAS)

On Monday showed that 67% of those who applied for asylum in Norway last year got a stay.

‘’By 2017, 60% of the approximately 3,300 were women and children. Of those who received their cases, 67%, or two out of three, got a stay. 61% received protection, and approximately 6% received a stay on a humanitarian basis,’’ said Ann-Magrit Austenå, Secretary General of NOAS, to NRK news.

According to Austenå, the main groups that came last year were from Syria and Eritrea. The third largest group that came to Norway in 2017 were Turks.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today