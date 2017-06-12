Two underage boys charged with rape in Stavanger

Two youngsters aged 16 and 17 are charged with rape of a 25-year-old woman in an apartment in Stavanger night before Saturday.

The rape allegedly occurred at an address near downtown Stavanger on Friday night. The two boys were arrested the same day, questioned Saturday night and then released because they are too young to be detained, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

– At the moment, I do not want to say anything about the relationship between them, but I can confirm that the reported incident is not an assault rape, says Police Attorney Stian Eskeland in the South-West police district.

– We will continue with both tactical and technical investigations. Among other things, we will question any witnesses in the case, says the lawyer.

