Two young girls are pregnant

A 23 years old boy from Moss is sentenced to six years in prison for assaulting number of underage girls. Two of them were pregnant.

It is not determined whether the man accepts the verdict. The reason is that he constantly has denied having carried out the rape cases he is accused of and now convicted for them. It is mentioned by his lawyer Nikolai Dericq Paasche.

He was charged with one rape and numerous intercourse and other sexual acts with six other underage girls. Additionally, prosecutors believe that he has treated them indecently or forcing girls to perform such actions. This should have happened with four other girls.

This occurred mainly in the form of images or text sent over Facebook, Snapchat or other social media.

The rape occurred according to the indictment in 2010, when the boy from Moss was 17 years old. The sexual relationships he had with six girls occurred in the period from 2012 to 2015 when all of the girls were under 16 years old. In 2014 he had repeatedly intercourse with a girl of 13 years, said the ruling.

– Two of the girls became pregnant, and it has had consequences for the size of the indemnities. One girl discovered she was pregnant at the 15th anniversary, says counsel Inger Johanne Reiestad Hansen.

The court has sentenced 23 years old boy to pay a total of 840,000 NOK in compensation to eight girls. The highest single amount – 180,000 NOK – is linked to prosecute point about rape, which is the only thing he has not admitted guilt for.

Aid lawyer says the sentence is very similar to the claims for damages, which was presented in court. Reiestad Hansen represented six of the girls in court.

Source: nrk.no / Norway Today