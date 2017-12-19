U.S. Air Force to spend NOK 90 million on Rygge Airport

The United States will spend over $200 million next year at airports in Europe, reported the Air Force Times. One of the airports is Rygge in Østfold.

In Congress’s budget document for 2018, Rygge military airport is listed with $10.3 million, or around NOK 90 million, for a so-called QRA purpose, reported TV 2 news.

QRA is NATO’s abbreviation for the Quick Reaction Alert, and is used for flight bases where armed combat aircraft are ready to take off.

According to the Air Force Times, an upgrade of airports does not mean that U.S. forces or personnel will be stationed permanently at the aircraft bases.

According to the American Air Force’s European spokesman, Juan Martinez, crews and materials will rotate in Europe, as needed.

In other words, the United States wishes to operate combat aircraft from Norwegian soil. Maritime surveillance aircraft of the type P-8 Poseidon, earlier this year used both Bodø and Andøya in connection with flights.

The Defence Department’s press officer said that the Rygge case had not yet

been politically addressed.

‘Parliament will be informed in the usual way if changes should be made,’ said senior consultant, Marita Isaksen Wangberg, in an email to TV 2 news.

The airport at Rygge was established in 1952 as a NATO-funded project.

