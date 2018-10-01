UD says no Norwegians have asked for help in Indonesia

Palu, Central SulawesiPeople survey the damage of the shopping mall following earthquakes and a tsunami in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Sept. 30, 2018. Rescuers try to reach trapped victims in collapsed buildings after hundreds of people are confirmed dead in a tsunami that hit two central Indonesian cities, sweeping away buildings with massive waves.(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana)

1. October 2018

It is currently unclear whether any Norwegians are located on the earthquake and tsunami hit island of Sulawesi in Indonesia.

 

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs currently has no information indicating that Norwegian citizens need consular assistance in Indonesia” said Kari Eken Wollebæk, Press Officer at the UD to NTB news.

The reported deaths after the earthquake and the tsunami on Friday had risen to 832 on Saturday. However, the figure is still expected to rise significantly as rescue forces have not yet reached many of the affected areas.

 

