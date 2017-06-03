UD discourage Norwegians from travelling to Venezuela

UD discourage Norwegians who want to travel to Venezuela

In an updated travel advisory report for Venezuela, the Foreign Ministry discourages Norwegians to travel to the crisis-stricken country.

– The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises to postpone all unnecessary travel to and stay in Venezuela, it is stated in the UD’s updated travel advisory board.

A total of 60 people has been killed in demonstrations against the government over the past two months. In addition, more than a thousand are injured.

Three digits inflation

The opposition and protesters demand new elections and making President Nicolás Maduro’s leadership responsible for three-digit inflation in the country, a sharp rise in crime and lack of food and medicines.

Venezuela has faced strong international criticism and condemnation, especially after a Supreme Court ruling depriving the national assembly of all power.

Although the resolution was quickly reversed, it triggered a wave of demonstrations that are still ongoing.

Maduro ploughes ahead

On Thursday, Maduro informed his people that he would let the people vote for a new constitution, to be written by his planned Congressmen, but both the opposition and the people in his own socialist party have little overlook for the proposal.

Norway’s Embassy in Colombia is the responsible embassy for Venezuela. In UD’s travel information about the country from the end of April, it is warning Norwegians about demonstrations in both the capital of Caracas and other cities.

– You can face roadblocks and tear gas can be used. Travelers should exercise great care and stay away from demonstrations.

Venezuela is one of the highest crime countries in the world, especially robbery, killing and kidnappings.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today