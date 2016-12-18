UDI announces stricter requirements for permanent residency

Migrants applying for permanent residency in Norway must now pass a test in Norwegian orally and a final exam in civics.

It announces the UDI on their websites. To pass the requirement in Norwegian, one must pass a test at level A1, which is the most basic level of Norwegian language courses offered.

The requirements apply to migrants aged between 16 and 55 years, and who are required to undertake training in Norwegian and social studies, as well as applying for a residence permit after 16th of December 2016.

This is part of the eight asylum tightening decisions Parliament adopted this summer, on a proposal from Solberg-government, and shall apply from 17th of December.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today