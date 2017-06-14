UDI believes in fewer asylum seekers

The number of asylum seekers so far in 2017 is the lowest since 1997. Only 926 have applied for asylum on their own in Norway this year. Now the asylum forecasts is revised downwards once more.

Throughout 2016, 3,460 sought protection in Norway.

Nevertheless, more asylum seekers have come to Norway this year than at the same time last year. From January to May 2017, 2,011 people have applied for protection in Norway. Of these, 1,085 applicants were transferred to Norway through Norway’s voluntary participation in the EU’s relocation scheme from Greece and Italy. Only 926 are ordinary asylum seekers.

Directorate of Immigration (UDI) now believe that there will be between 2,000 and 10,000 asylum seekers to Norway this year, in addition to the total of 1,250 asylum seekers who come through the EU relocation scheme. Most of these have already arrived. UDI plans for 3,000 ordinary asylum seekers.

Minister Pleased

– This is good news heading into the summer. We know, of course, that these numbers can change. Historically, there are more asylum seekers in the spring and summer, but the reduction in the forecast is due to, among other things, the fact that it has fallen at the beginning of the year than expected and that the seasonal increase is so far weaker than expected, says Per Sandberg (Frp). Sandberg is acting Minister of Immigration and Integration.

He points out that fewer arrivals over time will lead to lower costs for processing and registration, asylum reception, settlement and integration.

Next year, UDI believes that there are between 2,000 and 12,000 asylum seekers and they are planning for 6,000.The reason that the forecast for next year is higher than this year, is according to the UDI, border controls on internal Schengen borders are scheduled to end in November 2017.

