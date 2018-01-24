UDI lowers estimates of asylum seekers this year

The Immigration Directorate (UDI) plans for 3,000 asylum seekers to Norway this year, but they are open to receive between 2,000 and 5,000 asylum seekers.

The previous forecast from September last year comprised between 2,000 and 12,000 asylum seekers to Norway in 2018.

Estimates are prepared to plan future capacity and to estimate budget needs in immigration management, and the figures are reviewed four times a year.

In 2019, the UDI considers the possibility of receiving anywhere between 2,000 and 7,000 asylum seekers, with an average of 3,000 asylum seekers but this is very uncertain.

UDI believes it is unlikely that there will be a decline in the number of asylum seekers in 2018 and 2019, as the number of asylum seekers is already at a historically low level.

In 2017, 3,546 people sought protection in Norway. Of these, 1,252 were transferred to Norway through the EU relocation scheme and 2,294 were ordinary asylum seekers.

