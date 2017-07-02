UDI says three asylum reception centres will announce closure on the 1st of August

The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration (UDI) says the contract will expire for three ordinary asylum reception centres, with 430 places, from August the1st.

The three centres are Ullensvang with 100 places, Skien State reception centre with150 places, and Namsos centre, with 180 places.

–

Residents and employees will be notified of this at the end of July. As many people are currently on holiday, the receiption centres will get an additional month’s notice.

–

They are all due three months ‘ notice, so the operations will be running throughout October.

–

The changes of residence will happen before the receiption centres close their doors, as UDI wants to provide a maximum degree of predictability for each occupant.

–

UDI would like to thank the operators, and municipalities who’ve hosted the centres for their great efforts for the residents and the local community during the time they have run these these receiption centres.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today