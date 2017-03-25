UDI wants faster housing settlement of asylum seeking minors

UDI wants to have asylum seeking minors who have been granted residency out of the reception centers and given housing immediately. The government’s plan involves at least a one year wait.

Unaccompanied minor asylum seekers fall into two groups at the reception centers in Norway: Those that will be returned to their home country when they turn 18 and those who are granted the so-called ID-limited stay, a stay for one year while awaiting for ID papers.

It is this group that UDI wants to have a housing settlement for as quickly as possible, according to VG.

The government’s new housing settlement plan from February states that those who have been granted the ID limited stay, will be given housing after one year, but UDI believes that this is not good enough.

Assistant Director Birgitte Lange says this group is subjected to undue stress and anxiety when they have to wait so long at the reception centers.

– There is a big difference between reception centers, but the situation in the reception centers is generally very serious at this time. We think it is very difficult to say how the situation will be looking forward and we are still very concerned, says Lange.

State Secretary Torkil Åmland in the Ministry of Justice responds in an email that they have taken UDI’s input for orientation.

– There are several considerations and consequences that must be weighed against each other, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today