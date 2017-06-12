Ukrainians look forward to visa-free travel to the European Union (EU)

On Sunday, hundreds of people crossed the EU’s borders as Ukrainians celebrated that for the first time they can travel to EU countries without a visa.

The visa-free gateway to the west is symbolic for Ukraine, and President Petro Poroshenko declared that it represents ‘the final break with the Russian empire.’

‘The visa-free era for Ukraine has begun. Glory to Europe! Glory be Ukraine!’ tweeted Poroshenko on Sunday morning

Currently, only Ukrainians with relatively new, biometric passports can travel to EU countries without a visa. These contain microchips supplying personal data, and fingerprints.

To promote integration with the EU, Ukraine’s capital city, Kiev, is also working toward providing cheaper train and air links to European cities.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today