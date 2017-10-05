Wolf shot in Stange

A male wolf was shot in Stange on Wednesday, where there is a license to hunt wolves.

Last month’, the government approved licensing to shoot up to 26 animals outside the so called ‘wolf zone’, reported Østlendingen newspaper.

‘The wolf was shot between 12.00 and 13.00 on Wednesday afternoon,’ said Ståle Sørensen, of the city council, to the newspaper.

The Governor of Hedmark told Østlendingen on Wednesday that twelve of the wild animals could be hunted in region 4 and 5, Oslo, Akershus, Østfold and Hedmark. There are eleven animals left on the so called ’quota of death’ there.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today