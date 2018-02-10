Uncertainty about passport losses

Many passports were reported lost or stolen in Norway last year,reported the police directorate. Now they’ll tighten the grip.

Last year, 34,401 Norwegian passports were reported stolen or lost. It is a worryingly high number, said the police directorate.

‘Occasionally, they simply don’t get a new passport. This happens if you have lost your passport several times within a short period of time.There are indications that many people have become obsessed with the retention of their passports’, said section head of ID Police Department, John Kristian Thoresen, to Dagbladet newspaper.

Furthermore, he said that further investigation should be made regarding the explanations given in connection with the loss of passports. Among other things, he an gave example of where a passport was used by an individual other than the owner. The passport was reported as ‘lost during relocation’.

Information from the population register showed that the move had taken place several months in advance of the loss.

‘Such conditions provide grounds for assessing passport, or revocation of passports due to abuse’, said Thoresen.

