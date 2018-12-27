Undercooled rain in the East and in Troms

Undercooled rain in Troms and Eastern Norway

Drivers in Eastern Norway (Oslo area and Northwards) and in Southern Troms must drive carefully, especially in the morning hours. Hazard warning about undercooled rain and very slippery roads have been issued in a number of places.

– It can be slippery on the roads in the Southern parts of Troms today. We have issued hazard warnings about difficult driving conditions due to rain that freezes on the ground until early afternoon, the meteorologists’ tweet.

The Norwegian Meteorological Institute has also sent out a hazard warning for Buskerud, Oslo, Akershus, Oppland and Hedmark, and people on their way to work can confirm that it is slippery outside in the Oslo area.

Many are still on holiday, though, and at 7 am Thursday there were no reports of any major problems in the traffic.

Glatt i dag, glatt i morgen🌧 Vi har sendt ut farevarsel om vanskelige kjøreforhold på grunn av regn som fryser på bakken første del av torsdagen. pic.twitter.com/L4Em0bNvgs — Meteorologene (@Meteorologene) December 26, 2018

