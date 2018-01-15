Unemployed in South Western Norway not willing to move

Unemployed in South Western Norway are unwilling to move

The unemployed in Rogaland and the Agder counties are least willing to move in order to get work, even though unemployment increased most in these counties, according to Nav.

Unemployed in Oslo and Akershus are also unwilling to move in order to get a job. This shown in a report from Nav about migration patterns and citizens’ attitudes to moving because of work, writes P4 News. In total, only five per cent move to find a job.

– It’s quite surprising, we expected more to be willing to move, says NAV’s knowledge director, Yngvar Åsholt.

Unemployment has increased most in just Rogaland and the Agder counties in the wake of the oil crisis. Åsholt believes there may be several explanations to why people in these areas are negative towards moving.

– It may be that people experience losing a lot, such as losing money on housing. – But it is still difficult to understand why people are so negative in South Westeern Norway, says Åsholt.

The report also shows that unemployed in Telemark, Troms and Finnmark are the most positive to move because of jobs.

