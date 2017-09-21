The United States Defense Chief has visited Værnes

US Defense Chief Joseph F. Dunford has visited the American soldiers at Værnes during a three-day stay in Norway.

General Dunford was in attendance to King Harald during his visit to Norway. He also met Defense Secretary Haakon Bruun-Hanssen and Minister of Defense Ine Eriksen Søreide (H).

“The two parties confirmed the close and long-term defense links between the United States and Norway and the extensive cooperation between the two countries’ defense as NATO Allies,” a press release from the United States Embassy said on Wednesday.

– General Dunford expressed his appreciation of Norway’s commitments to international security operations, including the significant contribution to the fight against ISIS and the NATO Mission Resolute Support in Afghanistan, and the country’s leadership in security of the North-Baltic region and the North Atlantic.

ISIS is another abbreviation of the extremist group IS in Syria and Iraq.

Dunford also had the opportunity to visit the U.S. Navy infantry who are on a so-called rotation-based training at Værnes in Nord-Trøndelag, among other things to learn how to operate in winter conditions. He also boasted that Norway has stepped up its defense grants, which is in line with Norway’s NATO commitments.

On the island of Vealøs outside Horten, Dunford had a demonstration from Norwegian special forces.

The visit was completed Wednesday.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today