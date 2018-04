The month of March in 2018 has been uncommonly cold in Østafjells, compared to temperatures in the years 1961 to 1990.

This was shown in preliminary statistics from the Meteorological Institute.

The temperature has generally been between 2 and 4 degrees below normal.

“The positive side is that rain has also been well below normal for this month,” said the Meteorological Institute.

