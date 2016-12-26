The extreme Weather system ‘Urd’ has reached hurricane strength, acording to the meteorological service. Over 10,000 households are without power in several counties.

The extreme Weather system blew to hurricane strength in several places in the country on Monday evening, said the meteorological service.

Two places had hurricane strength (over 32.6 meters per second) in average wind speed, measured over ten minutes, at 6pm today. It was Eigerøy at Egersund in Rogaland, and Røldal mountain in Hordaland, where the measuring point was 1.37 meters above sea level, according to NRK news.

– 39.9 meters per second is the strongest measurment today, except the Røldal Mountain which had 42 meters per second at 2 in the morning, said duty meteorologist Aurora Stenmark at the Meteorological Institute.

The storm should be at its strongest in the coming hours.

Residents of several counties are without power Monday afternoon and evening. In Hordaland 8,000 households are without power, while in other counties at least 3,000 households lost power.

Also in Rogaland the storm created trouble for 1412 customers, in Sandens they were without power for a while Monday night, writes newspaper Stavanger Aftenblad.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

