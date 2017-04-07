US attacks understandable according to Norway

Foreign Minister Børge Brende says the American missile attack on a Syrian military base is understandable, in view of the dire situation in Syria .

Brende represents what is believed to be a gas attack by the Syrian regime as cruel and mean and that it clearly shows the brutality of the Syrian War.

– The situation is complicated. But the Norwegian Government understand that it was a reaction to the gruesome attack earlier this week. The retaliation appears to be limited and concentrated on military targets, Brende states in an email.

He believes that it sends a powerful signal to Al-Assad to halt the regime’s attacks on innocent civilians.

– They have a long history of attacks against their own population, which also previous use of chemical weapons.

It is estimated that more than 400,000 people have been killed during the six years the conflict has lasted, and Norway has repeatedly condemned attacks on civilians and the use of chemical weapons, the Foreign Minister said.

He now hopes that the Security Council can reach an agreement on a joint response to the gas attack.

– It is regrettable that so far they have not come to an agreement. The Security Council must now take its responsibility to resolve the conflict. The road to peace and a lasting political settlement can only go through negotiations, Brende says.

The Foreign Minister also states that Norway was notified about the attack on military targets shortly before they took place.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today