US authorities consider laptop bans on international flights

US authorities are considering laptop bans on international flights, states US Secretary of Internal Security, John Kelly.

There are signs that there is a “real threat”, says Kelly.

On questions from Fox News if he is willing to implement such far-reaching measures, Kelly says he may do that.

Extremists are “obsessed” with the idea of destroying an airplane, Kelly says. – Particularly from an American company, he adds.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today