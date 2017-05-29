US authorities consider laptop bans

Posted By: Ali Pourramedani 29. May 2017

US authorities consider laptop bans on international flights

US authorities are considering laptop bans on international flights, states US Secretary of Internal Security, John Kelly.

There are signs that there is a “real threat”, says Kelly.

 On questions from Fox News if he is willing to implement such far-reaching measures, Kelly says he may do that.

 Extremists are “obsessed” with the idea of destroying an airplane, Kelly says. – Particularly from an American company, he adds.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

