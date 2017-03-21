US ban electronic items on several planes

The US imposes a temporary ban on passengers from several Muslim and African countries from having electronic items in their hand luggage.

The ban was according to the Associated Press (AP) reported by the Jordanian Airlines and the official news agency of Saudi Arabia.

A government official said the AP that the ban applies to the ten different routes to the United States – from Cairo, Amman, Jordan, Kuwait, Casablanca, Doha, Riyadh, Jeddah, Istanbul in addition to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. According to AP, the prohibition is indefinitely.

Another official said it will apply to nine airports in total and that the airlines will be notified on Wednesday night US time.

The Jordanian Airlines says cell phones and medical equipment are excluded from the ban, but everything else must be placed in checked baggage. The reason for the ban is still unclear, but according to one of the sources, it has been planned over several weeks.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today