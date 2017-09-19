The US and China agrees to maximize pressure on North Korea

President Donald TrumpPresident Donald Trump.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Posted By: Pieter Wijnen 19. September 2017

The United States and China agrees to maximize pressure on North Korea

US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have agreed to “maximize pressure” against North Korea, reports the White House.

 

In a telephone conversation Monday, the two heads of state discussed North Korea’s missile and nuclear weapons program.

– The two leaders committed themselves to maximizing pressure on North Korea through the strong enforcement of UN Security Council resolutions, the White House states.

 

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today

