US and China to cooperate on the issue of North Korea’s nuclear program

US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, says that tensions on Korean peninsula have reached a very dangerous level, and promises cooperation between the USA and China.

‘I think we have a common perception, and a common view that tensions on the peninsula are quite high now, and have reached a very dangerous level’, said Tillerson after a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Saturday.

The US Secretary of State said that the US and China have agreed to work together to see if they can persuade North Korea to change course, and cease developing nuclear weapons.

Tillerson had already announced that he would ask China to do more to put pressure on North Korea.

‘We believe China plays a very important role. We will have discussions with China to find out what other measures can be implemented’, said Tillerson on Thursday.

After the meeting, Wang Yi said that China urges the United States to exercise patience, and remain calm in its relations with North Korea.

‘We stand at a crossroads. But the situation must not be allowed to escalate into a conflict’, said the Chinese Foreign Minister.

The two Foreign Ministers didn’t provide any concrete examples of the steps they would take for a way forward.

China is the last stop on Tillerson’s visit to several countries in East Asia. Shortly before the meeting on Saturday, he tweeted to President Donald Trump that ‘North Korea behaves very badly’. He wrote that ‘China has done little to help!’.

On Sunday, he will possibly have a meeting with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, but the details have not yet been completely clarified.

During his Asia tour, Tillerson has also visited Japan and South Korea, where North Korea has recently been a hot topic.Tillerson said on Friday that the time for ‘strategic patience’ is over.

