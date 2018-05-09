Is the US heading for war in the Middle East?

Donald Trump’s speech and his rejection of the nuclear agreement with Iran brings the world back to a point where the aim is to avoid war, say the experts.

President Donald Trump announced in a speech Tuesday night that he was going to pull the United States out of the nuclear agreement with Iran.

“It was an irreconciling speech that was unparalleled in its condemnation and uniqueness.And it puts the US on course against war in the Middle East.He said, among other things, that Iran will have bigger problems than ever before,’’ said senior researcher at NUPI, Sverre Lodgaard, to NTB news.

Lodgaard has been following the situation around Iran’s nuclear program for a number of years.

“The world must be steady for a reinforced opposition against Iran. When the EU began negotiations with Iran in 2003, the basic aim was to avoid war. Now we’re back there,’’ said Lodgaard.

