US Marines will be on the way to Værnes Monday

300 soldiers from the US Marine Corps are going to Værnes in Nord-Trondelag Monday. Russia has reacted to the deployment.

The soldiers will participate in the rotation based training initially for six months. This is a trial, according to a press release from the military.

– During 2017 the scheme will be evaluated with a view to possible extension, writes the press officer Rune Haarstad.

He said that the soldiers in the first weeks will be inserted in the winter service in preparation for a winter exercise in northern Norway later this year.

The Russian Embassy warned in autumn against stationing. Press Attaché Maksim Gurov said this “certainly do not help to improve security in Northern Europe,” according to AFP.

But Defence Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide believes the deployment is in line with the Norwegian security policy and believes Russia has no valid reason to react.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today