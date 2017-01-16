US sends ten Guantanamo detainees to Oman

Oman has agreed to receive ten Guantanamo detainees says Oman’s Foreign Ministry in a statement on Monday morning. So far there are no further details, but officials stated that the country has agreed to the transfer after a call from the White House.

A few days ago it was stated that 19 of the remaining 55 detainees at the US military base in Cuba have received the green light to be released during President Barack Obama’s last days before he departs and leaves the White House to Donald Trump.

Obama has not managed to close Guantanamo as promised during his election. Instead, he has reduced the number of prisoners.

President-elect Donald Trump said during his campaign that he not only wants to maintain Guantanamo base, but that he will “load it up with some bad dudes”.

