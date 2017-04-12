VAT exemption for Tesla owners equals free travel for 30,000 commuters

The total VAT exemption for Tesla X buyers is half a billion crowns, the equivalent of free year passes for 30,000 Oslo commuters, according to Dagens Næringsliv.

The value of the VAT exemption for model X preliminary is equal to half a billion kroner. The reason for the high figure is that electric-car rules have no upper limit on what a car can cost and still get full exemption from tax. The same applies to all accessories installed on delivery.

A little shy of 2,200 cars of the model is sold after it was marketed last summer.

The Government with support from the Liberals and the Christian Democrats have so far stood firm on the favourable exemptions for electric cars that will last until 2020.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today