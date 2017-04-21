Vedum proposes a vote of no confidence against Minister regarding culling of wolves

The Centre Party believes Vidar Helgesen’s (Conservatives) handling of the so-called ‘wolf case’ – regarding culling of wolves – has been so bad that he should resign his office as a Minister. The Labour Party is considering supporting the proposal.

Helgesen has delayed the issue and also undermined the instructions of the Parliament, according to party leader Trygve Slagsvold Vedum. It was NRK who first mentioned the case on Wednesday.

Vedum says the party was willing to give Helgesen a chance, but the question of no confidence has been discussed internally for some time.

The handling of the ‘wolf case’ in the recent months has been such that he can not continue, the party leader believes.

– The goal is to get a Government council member to implement the Parliaments intention, instead of treading the water, Vedum told NTB.

Helgesen himself will not comment on the matter before the case is debated in the Parliament come Tuesday.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today