Venstre vow to soften rules on nationality for child refugees

Children born to parents with refugee status in Norway should automatically be granted Norwegian citizenship, according to the Liberal Party (Venstre) .

In Ålesund on Sunday, the policy was adopted at the party’s national convention by a large majority, despite the fact that the national executive moved to reject the proposal.

‘We can’t deport children born in Norway to conflict zones because their parents lose their refugee status’, it states in the proposal.

In its new program, Venstre also advocated expanding the rights of those children who flee conflict zones alone,without their families. The party also adopted the policy of ensuring that the contentious age testing currently used is in line with UN recommendations.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today