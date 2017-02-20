The verdict on Breivik’s prison conditions will be given on the 1st of March

On the 1st of March, the Court of Appeal will pronounce judgment about the prison conditions of Anders Behring Breivik, the right-wing terrorist sentenced to 21 years in prison for 77 counts of murder.

In 2015, Breivik sued the state for human rights violations while he’d been incarcerated.

When the matter came before Oslo District Court, the court concluded that Breivik’s prison conditions were in contravention of the European Convention on Human Rights articles prohibiting inhuman and degrading treatment.

The judgment was appealed, and came before the Court of Appeal in Skien prison in January.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today