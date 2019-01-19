KrFs Veto right on BioTech provoke reactions

The Christian Democrats (KrF) has achieved a victory in the Government platform. The victory implies that they can veto changes to the BioTech Act that they do not agree with. That may trigger more battles.

“We have been granted veto rights!” Deputy Leader of the Christian Democrats, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad exclaimed, when he, together with the party leaders of the Conservatives, Progress Party and Liberals, proclaimed the Government declaration – the so-called Granavolden platform – on Thursday.

Thus, legislative changes that allow for egg donation and assisted fertilisation for singles, something which a majority in the Norwegian Parliament is for, can be placed on hold.

The Young Conservatives (Unge Høyre) are among those who have fought hard for, among other BioTech issues, egg donation.

“I am disappointed, the 1st deputy Leader, Daniel Skjevik-Aasberg,” admits to NTB.

“We will continue to fight for both egg donation, surrogacy and for keeping the Abortion Act as it is today,” he reacts.

Easiest solution

Skjevik-Aasberg acknowledges that there will probably not be any changes in this field during the rest of this parliamentary term.

At the same time, he is not surprised that the Christian Democrats could secure this victory.

“It was probably the easiest [solution] to cave in”, he assumes.

The Young Liberals (Unge Venstre) are also disappointed that the Christian Democrats chose to prioritise this victory.

“It is a pity that changes that virtually the whole of the Norwegian Parliament is for, are being blocked by one party, Leader of the Organisation,” Sondre Hansmark, asserts.

This will leave Norway far behind, he continues – pointing out that egg donation is permitted in many countries in Europe.

Leading MD Reacts

“It would have been better for both Norwegian women and the research community if we had opened for this,” Hansmark opinionates.

The research communities react to the decision laid out in the Government platform as well.

“Today, we are sorry that Christian Democrats has been granted veto rights for two years in the issues: early ultrasound, the ban on using NIPT tests and in the question of egg donation. It is incomprehensible for us that we should not do this in two years,” Head of Clinic at the Women’s Clinic at St. Olav’s Hospital in Trondheim, Kjell Blix Salvesen, tells the newspaper Aftenposten.

The NIPT test

The NIPT test is a blood test that can detect whether a fetus is at risk of chromosome failure, such as the Down syndrome. The BioTech Council has previously advocated expanding the group that can be offered NIPT instead of the placenta or amniotic fluid tests.





© NTB Scanpix / #



