VG: Bhatti is attached to four weapons

According to VG’s information, is the Islamist Arfan Bhatti linked to four weapons. He is charged with illegal dealing with weapons.

Bhatti was arrested on Wednesday May the16th and has since been detained in custody.

He has earlier got extended custody, last Friday for four new weeks. The district court still believes that there are both grounds for suspecting Bhatti and the risk of eviction.

Bhatti appealed this ruling on the spot. He believes that the arrest was politically justified and has denied that he has anything to do with the matter. However, according to VG, he can be linked to four weapons.

