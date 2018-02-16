VG: Breivik says he has regrets

In a letter to Skien prison, Anders Behring Breivik claims that he regrets the terrorist attacks he carried out on July 22, 2011, and that he wants help to leave the life of crime.

In the letter he wrote that he wants to move on with his life. In addition, he claims that he would comply with what he calls the prison requirements and expressed his desire to leave the fascist, national socialist and ethno-nationalist ideology and movement. He made no conditions, writes VG.

The letter was sent to the management of Skien prison last spring after Breivik had lost his lawsuit against the state, claiming that his human rights were being violated.

“I regret that I completed the actions on July 22, 2011, and if it was possible, I would not have done it.” Breivik wrote.

Psychiatrist Henning Værøy, who has read psychiatrist Randi Rosenqvist’s two new risk assessments on Breivik, says he does not believe that Breivik’s remarks are true.

“There is no reason to trust his regrets. It seems obvious that Breivik is trying to manipulate, something that he also refers that terrorists do in order to win. He is unhappy in prison and would rather get out,” says Værøy to VG.

Breivik is sentenced to 21 years for the bombing of the government quarter and the massacre on Utøya on July 22, 2011, where 77 people were killed. He has never had contact with other inmates.

