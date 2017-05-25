VG: Solberg wants a meeting with June in June

Norwegian diplomats are working on geting a meeting between Prime Minister Erna Solberg and US President Donald Trump in Germany in July.

According to sources in the government system, the hope is to have a meeting between Trump and Solberg when they both attend the G20 summit in Hamburg on 7 and 8 July, VG writes.

Solberg and Trump participated in NATO’s summit on Thursday, but the possibility of a conversation with the US president during the Brussels visit is considered to be small.

While many European heads of state have queued to meet Trump in the White House, Solberg has not entered a similar wish, writes VG. According to the newspaper, it is too late to plan a trip to Washington because of the autumn’s Storting elections.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today