Vicar caught drink driving

TOPICS:
Vågsbygd churchIllustration.Vågsbygd church in Kristiansand.Photo:norske-kirkebygg.origo.no

Posted By: Solrun F. Faull 25. September 2018

A priest in Østfold has been convicted by Frederikstad District Court for drink-driving after he was caught out on his way to a Confirmation Service.

The man in his 50s only meant to  have a few glasses of wine the night before the big confirmation service. In his explaination to the court, he says he drank from a winebox  and was therefore not sure how much he had drunk, NRK reports.

In the morning he was stopped by the police. An breathalising  test was performed which showed a 0.58 promille level.

The court is acknowledging that the man gave an unreserved confession and was therefore only sentenced to 14 days community service. In addition, he must pay a fine of 20,000 kroner and he was stripped of his driver’s license for one year. The man, according to NRK, no longer works as a priest.

 

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today

 

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Vicar caught drink driving"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*