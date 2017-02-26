Victim of Violence in Oslo now conscious

The Police have arrested three people in connection with a case where a man in his 20s was beaten unconscious in Oslo on Saturday night. The man is now conscious.

Several witnesses called the police around 3:30 am on Sunday reporting that they saw an ongoing fight in Uranienborgveien in Oslo. At the scene a man was found unconscious, and was sent by ambulance to the hospital

– The man is conscious but has sustained facial fractures. Three people are arrested in conjunction with the case, said the shift leader for the Oslo Police, Guro Sandnes, to NTB on Sunday morning.

They have not yet talked to the victim and can therefore not give any information about the motive for the incident.

– We see this as a very serious matter with a high priority. We found the aggrieved laying on the ground when we got to the place, one perpetrator was pointed out, as he was coming up the street, and was arrested, operations manager Vidar Pedersen of the Oslo police said after the incident became known.

