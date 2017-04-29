The victims are reminded of the one-year anniversary of the Turøy accident

Former colleagues of the 13 people who died in the helicopter accident outside Sotra a year ago, attended a boat trip and memorial last Saturday.

“Today we have honored 13 colleagues, and it has been a good and worthy gathering,” says Eldar Sætre, CEO of Statoil, according to Bergensavisen.

Together with the head of the Norwegian shelf Arne Sigve Nylund, they were on the boat trip from Hjellestad kai to the area where the helicopter crashed on April 29 last year.

Also representatives of the other seven companies the victims worked for, seaman’s priest and support staff were participated.

The boat trip is part of a gathering for relatives who have been there for the third time.

Flowers were laid on the spot where the helicopter crashed on the way from Gullfaks B to Flesland.

The helicopter was Super Puma from Airbus. Friday, the accident commission presented its preliminary conclusions on the accident.

It is mentioned that the accident was caused by a crack in a gearwheel led to a fatigue break in the gearbox.

