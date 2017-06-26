Vidar Helgesen flies to China for talks about climate

Climate and Environment Minister, Vidar Helgesen of the Høyre party (H) is in China to sign a new agreement on environmental cooperation. Nature diversity, pollution, and hazardous waste are the key words for the visit.

Helgesen will meet climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, and Environment Minister, Li Ganjie. He hopes the talks will revitalize the climate dialogue that ceased at political levels when Liu Xiaobo received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2010.

‘We will sign a new agreement, and update environmental cooperation in the fields of pollution, hazardous waste, natural diversity, climate and creation of a green economy. Additionally, I’ll address questions related to marine pollution and micro-plastic,’ said Helgesen to NTB news agency.

With the new climate policy of the United States under President Donald Trump, China will play an even more important role in international climate work, Helgesen pointed out. He will also discuss anti-deforestation efforts with his Chinese counterpart.

‘The market for timber, soya and palm oil (that leads to deforestation) is large in China, and we will take measures to limit the use of such products,’ he said.

China’s efforts to develop a well-functioning national greenhouse gas quota system will also be discussed during Helgesen’s visit.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today