Violation of diesel ban face fines of 1,500 kroner

Oslo police will fine those who violate the diesel ban in the capital with NOK 1,500.

– To the extent that the police come across clear violations of the ban on municipal roads in Oslo, we react with oral reprimand and order of a fee of NOK 1,500. Oslo police are not going to put in extra manpower to enforce the diesel ban, said deputy police chief Roger Andresen.

It is the City of Oslo by the city’s environmental agency that have introduced the temporary prohibition against driving with diesel vehicles on municipal roads in Oslo on Tuesday 17 and Wednesday 18 January.

The reason for the decision is that the air in Oslo is so polluted that it can endanger the health of residents in the city.

– We ask motorists with diesel vehicles to comply with the ban in the interests of the citizens who suffer from health problems due to air quality, says Andresen.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today