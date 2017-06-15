Violent youth crime concerns Oslo police

Police in Oslo have investigated several cases where young victims have faced threats, and unprovoked violence.

Police Investigator, Anne Kristin Stakston Langvik, at Grønland police station, told ABC News that since Christmas they’ve seen about 20 cases involving robbery, violence, and threats from youth groups.

‘There is a lot of unprovoked violence, unfortunately. The groups find a ‘mistake’ in the youth, and threaten them to do something to escape punishment’, she said.

During last weekend, in an apparently unprovoked attack, 20 boys kicked and punched a 15-year-old until he was bloody at Huk in Oslo. The case is one of several now under investigation by police.

‘Young boys under the age of 15, and up to 18, expose other youths to threats, robbery, and violence. Young people from different ethnic backgrounds also do it’, said Langvik.

According to the investigator, there’s been an increase in serious crimes committed by children under 15 recently.

‘There is a new trend; the seriousness of cases involving adolescents under the age of 15 has changed significantly in the past year. From

shoplifting, it has graduated to rape, robbery, and violence. There are a lot of drugs involved’, she said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today