Vladimir Putin received Marine Le Pen in Moscow

The far-right presidential candidate met with Vladimir Putin, the strongman of the Kremlin, on Friday in Moscow. The head of state has insisted that “Russia will not interfere in the election” according to remarks transcribed by the Russian news agencies.

-We do not want to see any influence on future events, but we reserve the right to communicate with representatives of all the political forces in the country, as do our European partners or the United States, Said the Russian president.

– You represent a growing political spectrum”

It is exceptional that Vladimir Putin receives a candidate in a presidential election on a date so close to the polls. Meeting the “opponents” is a “normal practice,” assured the Kremlin.

– It is interesting to talk with you about how to develop our bilateral relations and the situation in Europe. I know that you represent a European political spectrum that is developing fairly quickly, he added.

Previously, the leader of the National Front met with the president of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

– I am in favour of developing relations with Russia within the framework of this long history that binds our two countries together, explained Le Pen at the beginning of the meeting.

This advocates a rapprochement with Moscow

Le Pen is one of the European politicians who advocate a rapprochement with Vladimir Putin and who approve the annexation of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea in 2014 by Russia.

After being seen at the Trump Tower in New York – without meeting Donald Trump – after meeting with the Lebanese head of state in Beirut and after a trip to Chad where she was received by the President and Parliament in N’Djamena, Le Pen tries to obtain an international stature.

Source: BFMTV / Norway Today