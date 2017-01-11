Voluntary curriculum for asylum seeker courses

This month launched the government’s new course for asylum seekers in “Norwegian culture and Norwegian values.” The curriculum includes among other things, neighbourliness and children’s birthdays parties.

The Immigration Minister Sylvi Listhaug (Frp) has previously said that the course should teach asylum seekers about “Norwegian customs.”

According to Vårt Land the new curriculum contains subjects such as neighbourliness, volunteer work, relationship to time, interaction between genders, children’s birthday parties, women’s rights, religious freedom, participation in employment, equality and common values in Norway.

– Many come from countries where it is totally different from Norway. It is important that those who come to Norway, and for that matter will be here for some time, know what laws, rules, values and cultures apply in this country.

There are few, if any, who leave their attitudes and values at the border, says Listhaug.

The municipalities that are housing asylum seekers are to facilitate the courses, and they will receive NOK 3.700 in funding from the Ministry of Justice for each participant.

The courses are voluntary and asylum seekers have no legal right or obligation to participate in the training, said Listhaug.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today